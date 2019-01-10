Orangeville Tigers gear up for annual Sweetheart Tournament

By Brian Lockhart

With only a few games left on the regular season schedule, the Orangeville Tigers are also getting ready for their annual Sweetheart tournament at the end of January.

The Tigers Bantam B team faced off against the North York Storm on Saturday, January 4, and after playing a solid game, they had to settle for a 3 – 1 loss to the visitors.

Despite the loss on Saturday, coach Paul Palmieri, said he has a lot of confidence in the team.

“With this game we now have a 6 – 10 record,” Palmieri said. “The team looks good but sometimes what’s happening with our team in the third period the other team is out-skating us and that’s what happened today. We were all over them for two periods and in the third we came out a bit flat. Most of our girls, they’ve played house league and now come up to rep hockey, so they’ve come a long way.”

The Bantams have improved a lot during the season.

“Playing as a team, making the passes, looking for each other – they gelled great from the beginning,” Palmieri said of the way the squad has worked together. “We started off by going to a camp this year to give the girls a chance to gel and get to know each other so when they do step on the ice they work as a team,” adding that forechecking is one of the team’s strengths. “Our type of game is we like to dump the puck in and like to chase it and create turnovers. Our weak spot is we’re not going to the net enough. But to give you a head’s up on this team, we were down in Ottawa a month ago and we played the second ranked team in our division and we took them to a 0 – 0 draw. I’m proud of these girls – every single on them. They’ve come a long way this year.”

With the Sweetheart tournament coming up the team is doing some extra work to have a good showing when the games get underway.

“We’ve hired a trainer to come out and help the girls with their skating. They have really improved on it this year. It’s all about skating,” Palmieri said.

“The Sweetheart Tournament is our big hometown event,” explained team manager, Janice Renzoni. “It’s a big deal and we get a lot teams. For us, we have seven teams in our division for this tournament.”

The Orangeville Tigers Sweetheart Tournament will get underway in Orangeville on January 24 – 17.

The tournament also includes a skills competition.

There will be a welcoming ceremony on Friday, January 25, at the Alder Street arena commencing at 6:00 p.m.

