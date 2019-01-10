Muskies move up in standings

January 10, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne senior Muskies finished off the year on a high note winning four in a row before getting back in action in the new year.

The Muskies took a home rink loss against the Tavistock Royals on Saturday, January 4, giving up a 6-3 game.

They were back on the winning side the following day when they travelled to Milverton to take on the 4-Wheel Drives.

The Muskies opened the game strong scoring four unanswered goals in the first period.

They took a 6-0 lead in the second with two more goals to have a commanding lead going into the final period.

A final third period goal gave the Muskies a 7-2 win.

Kris Dobinson lead the Muskies in scoring with two for the game.

Chris Greer, Nick Hodgson, Jackson Seeley, Stephan Schillig, and Nate King all got singles.

Anthony Zerafa recorded two assists.

Goalie Ryan Mantle won his third in as many games and has a 1.67 GAA so far for the season.

The Muskies have now won six of their last seven games boosting their record to 11-7.

The Shelburne team has four more games left on the regular season schedule.

The Clinton Radars are currently in first place with a 17-2 record including one overtime loss.

In second place, the Ripley Wolves have won 16 of 19 games played

this year.

The Saugeen Shores Winterhawks are in third place with 12 games on the winning side.

In fouth spot, the Durham Thudercats have 11 wins behind them.

The Muskies are currently in fifth place in the 14 team league having moved up a couple of notches with their recent wins.

The Muskies will be back on home ice this Saturday, January 12, when they host the Durham Thundercats at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex for their annual ‘Fight Cancer Game.”

The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

