Close battle in Junior C playoff run

January 10, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With only a few games left on the regular season schedule the Provincial Junior Hockey League is gearing up for what should be a pretty wild playoff run.

While the top three teams are pretty close in the standings, the next three teams can’t be counted out as they are separated by only three points and any one of those teams could be the dark horse spoiler this year.

On top of the standings, the Stayner Siskins are the defending League champions.

With a 26-7-2 record including two overtime losses, the team isn’t as dominant as they were last year when they took only two losses for the entire season, but they are still a strong aggressive team that will be tough to beat.

In second place, the Caledon Golden Hawks have had a solid season winning consistently and playing well in every game.

The team has a 22-10-2 record including one overtime loss and are nine points behind the Stayner team.

The Alliston Hornets are in third place with 46 points – one point behind Caledon.

The Hornets have taken ten losses this year while recording 22 wins and two ties.

Former nine-time League champions, the Hornets are guaranteed to put on a good show when the playoffs get underway.

The next three teams in the standings are separated by only two points.

The Midland Flyers have 33 points and a 15-15-2 record so far.

Right behind in fifth place, the Orillia Terriers have 15 wins, 16 losses and one tie.

The Terriers started off very strong this year but went into a slump in November and have not recovered.

The Penetang Kings are in the number six spot in the stands with 31 points.

With 14 wins behind them the Kings could move up a couple of spots depending on how the final few games shake out.

In the number seven spot, the Huntsville Otters have 25 points and an 11-23-2 record.

The Schomberg Cougars are in the basement – eighth place – with a 9-21-2 record.

They will be up against the Siskins in the first round of the playoffs. They will be doing well if they manage to win a single game in that series.

The PJHL regular season schedule will end on February 2, with the final game between Orillia and Huntsville.

The playoff schedule will be posted after the final game.

