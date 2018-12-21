Stayner ahead by nine points in Junior C loop

December 21, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With only a dozen games left in the regular season schedule, the Stayner Siskins are holding on to first place in the Carruthers Divison of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

The League is seeing a tighter battle than it has for years making for some very exciting games and some really good hockey.

The Siskins are currently in the lead with 48 points and a 22-6-2 record including two overtime losses. They are also the defending League champions.

In second place, the Caledon Golden Hawks are having a really good season with 18 wins after 29 times on the ice.

The Alliston Hornets have dropped to third this year. They have dropped a couple of games to lesser teams this season which has made them somewhat unredictable. For the past several seasons the Alliston team rarely gave up a loss to a squad lower in the stands but they recently gave up a loss to the seventh place Huntsville Otters then lost another game to Caledon on Sunday night.

In fourth place, the Midland Flyers are having a decent year but aren’t getting on the winning side.

With 29 points they have a 13-13 record.

The Orillia Terriers had a strong start to the season but started to slide in November and are now in fifth place with 27 points and a 12-13-1 record including 2 overtime losses.

Right behind Orillia, the Penetang Kings have 11 wins but have struggle this season.

In the number seven spot, the Huntsville Otters have 11 wins after 31 games but still could pull some surprises in the playoffs.

In the basement, the Schomberg Cougars are doing okay with nine wins after 27 games.

The holiday season won’t slow the teams down as there are regularly scheduled games over the next couple of weeks.

Readers Comments (0)