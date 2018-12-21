Battling a constant killer

NEWS THAT NEW FEDERAL legislation enables police officers to issue roadside breath tests at will should be music to the ears of everyone who operates a motor vehicle in Canada.

Based on nationwide statistics, impaired driving has long been Canada’s most lethal serial killer. According to MADD Canada, up to four Canadians are killed in alcohol- and/or drug-related motor vehicle crashes on public roads each and every day.

Up until this week, when the new law took effect, police were limited with what they could do to counteract or prevent impaired driving. Officers could only issue a roadside breath test if there was reasonable suspicion that a driver had alcohol in his or her system.

The new rules have been met with criticism. Many have taken to grumbling on social media this week, with some claims on local forums suggesting the changes infringe upon basic human rights. But in our view that these changes are not only completely necessary, but absolutely vital as police continue to fight a constant killer.

