Bowling back in Orangeville

December 14, 2018 · 0 Comments

Facebook was a sight to behold for most local residents subscribed to the local Q&A page on Saturday afternoon as one single post announcing the return of a bowling alley to the community sent hundreds into a frenzy.

In the end, that post appears to have been a fake. The promise of a 24 lane bowling facility nothing but a ruse.

But, what rose from the ashes seems to be anything but a ruse. Local businessman Jay Marks revealed on Monday that he plans to open a four-lane ten-pin bowling facility on Broadway in April of next year.

Aptly named Bowling on Broadway, the new business is more than two years in the making and will also boast other features such as retro arcade games, party room and dance floor.

With literally thousands responding to what was, ultimately, a troll post on social media over the weekend, it should provide Mr. Marks with encouragement that there seems to be, on the face of it, a significant market for bowling in Orangeville.

Exciting news for the community, indeed.

