ODSS Bears seniors notch first win over OLOL

December 14, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The ODSS Bears senior basketball team hosted J.F. Ross CVI in the gym at ODSS on Tuesday, December 4.

It was a tough battle for the entire four quarters with the Bears playing a solid game.

At the second quarter the Ross team had taken a lead and were ahead 45-40 at the half.

After the break the Bears returned with a more aggressive style that saw them driving to the basket and scoring. They tied the game at 48 to challenge the lead.

The fourth quarter saw the Ross team accept the challenge and they moved ahead on a couple of hoops then began to pull away late in the quarter.

The final was a 77-61 loss for the Bears.

As a team the Bears are looking good with a lot of skill on the court.

“We tried our best to make our push in the third but we fell apart and lost momentum,” said Bears point guard Shane Burnett after Tuesday’s game. “It’s just about coming back in the next game and playing harder. It was a good game with good ball movement. We’re just not playing enough as a team. We’re not sharing the ball. We’re all relying on one player.”

The team stepped it up a notch in the second half after regrouping in the dressing room after the second quarter.

“In the dressing room we talked about moving the ball, playing as a team and working hard on defence. Not everyone out there is wanting to play. The coach said if your not willing to play we’ll take you off – and that motivates guys to play hard,” Shane said. “I definitely think that’s (Ross) a team we can beat a second time around.”

Coach Pat Hamilton has full confidence in his team’s abilities.

“Every game we’ve had this year – we’ve been in,” he said. “We have two second year grade twelves. Most of these teams have four or five, so we’re young. We just haven’t worked on enough stuff. That’s the difference. When you’ve got a close game like that – in the fourth quarter it was just five points – it could go either way. Right now, for us it’s going the wrong way. But I’m encouraged. We’ve got to know what we are doing out there and that’s what happens when you practice well – when you do that, then you can compete when the game gets tough. When the momentum’s swinging your way, don’t give them anything easy. It takes time to learn that. District 10 is very good basketball. In District 10 there are no easy wins. Everybody’s strong. I’ve got a good group of kids, they do a lot of really good things.”

That encouragement paid off in the next game when the Bears travelled to Guelph to take on Our Lady of Lourdes.

The ODSS team left the court with their first win of the season after playing to a 69-65 finish of the the home Guelph team.

The Bears will be back on their home court at ODSS on Tuesday, December 18, when they host Bishop Macdonell from Guelph.

Game time is 5:15 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)