Flyers Peewee MD load up local Food Bank

December 14, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Flyers Peewee MD team learned more than hockey over the weekend when they volunteered on Saturday (Dec. 8) to collect food

at the Orangeville Food Bank.

The Peewees split up and covered three locations around town.

As a part of a larger minor hockey effort, the Peewees are participating in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup which encourages minor hockey teams to get out and participate in helping the community.

The winners of the Good Deeds Cup will receive a profile of the team on Hockey Night in Canada, a winner’s ceremony in the team’s hometown, their team name engraved on the Cup, and $100,000 donated to the charity of the team’s choice.

“We started this quest for the Good Deeds Cup and as part of that we’re doing a food drive for the Orangeville Food Bank,” explained Flyers coach Andrew Laidlaw. “We’ll collect as much as we can and when we’re done we’ll drop it off at the food bank. What it’s all about is trying to teach kids that there’s more to life than just hockey. Part of that is giving back to the community you live in. For me it was a really good fit as far as our kids go. Having that crest on your chest is something you have to earn – you have to give back to the community – it’s not a right it’s a privilege. I wanted to have this as part of what the kids are doing. We marched at the Remembrance Day parade.”

Team players divided up and went to different locations so they could reach out to as many people as possible during the hours they were collecting food.

They were at Zehrs, Freshco, and the No Frills parking lot.

The public was very giving with people picking up extra when they were in each grocery store and handing it over to the team.

