Victory House first major fundraiser gala a big success

By Jasen Obermeyer

Victory House Association of Dufferin-Caledon hosted their first major fundraising gala, and was the a huge success, with the organization confident they will be up and running next year.

The gala fundraiser took place last Friday, Nov. 2, at the Royal Ambassador. All proceeds for the event, which are still coming in, will go towards renovating the 5,000 square foot building that has been donated to by the Caledon Hills Fellowship Baptist Church on Airport Road. The building’s renovations are estimated to cost $350,000.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to change the community in some way,” said founder and executive director Patricia Valliere.

During the night, nearly 170 people attended, which exceed the organizations’ goal. Everyone enjoyed live music, dancing, drinks, raffle prizes, as well as a live and silent auction. More than 50 volunteers have joined, working together to make the Victory House a reality.

Victory House started after Ms. Valliere began assisting women with Family Transition Place (FTP) and realized that another safe home for healing was needed. The vision is the creation of a transitional home, offering support and training for women and children in times of crisis.

“We know exactly what we’re going to do with (the money),” she said.

The shelter will start with four bedrooms, with the potential to expand the space to six. Ms. Valliere explained that Victory House will be a shelter for women similar to FTP, but still different. There’ll be a communal kitchen and living areas as well, and will have individual programs, coaching, and group work, as well as a 3R program to help women learn skills and raise self-esteem.

She added that the Victory House volunteers and board members are very excited for this gala, and are extremely pleased with how well it went. “This just took off.”

She noted she was surprised with the amount of donations in such a short time. “I can not believe that this community has come together this quickly.”

Ms. Valliere said she is extremely grateful to all who attended and donated the event and for the Gala Sponsors. “Without all of their support, we would not have been so successful. Everyone was enthusiastic to be a part of such a worthy cause.”

For more information, visit their website at www.thevictoryhouse.ca or email TheVictoryHouseDC@gmail.com.

