Local comic store owner sees Stan Lee’s legacy as ‘legendary’

December 7, 2018

By Jasen Obermeyer

With great power comes great responsibility.

American comic book writer, editor and publisher Stan Lee passed away last Monday, Nov. 12, at the age of 95. He rose through the ranks of a family-run business to become Marvel Comics’ primary creative leader for two decades, leading its expansion from a small division of a publishing house to a multimedia corporation that dominated the comics industry. He left a lasting imprint and influence in the industry.

“It’s a blow to anybody who has anything to do with comics,” reflected Chris Peddle, owner of The Gauntlet Comics and Games Inc. in Orangeville. “I wouldn’t have a store of this nature if it wasn’t for Stan Lee.”

Lee co-created numerous and some of the most popular comic characters, including Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Black Panther, and Ant-Man. Most of the comics are set in real-life locations, particularly New York City.

“He was a very humble man for what he accomplished,” said Mr. Peddle, who got Lee to sign an Incredible Hulk comic a couple of years ago at a convention. “He was a very people-orientated person, he always put aside time for fans.”

Beginning in the 1980s, Mr. Lee pursued the development of Marvel into television shows and movies. This eventually led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2008, with Mr. Lee making a cameo in every one. “It’s like watching my childhood come to life on the big screen,” said Mr. Peddle. “I never thought I’d see them so well done in such a way that I feel like a kid again.”

Asked to pick some of his Favourite MCU movies, he said the original Avengers is at the top given how “mind boggling” it was, along with Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok. “It really is hard to pick.”

“Marvel characters are more relatable,” he added, making them more down to Earth, such as Hulk dealing with anger issues, or Tony Stark struggling with alcoholism.

Mr. Peddle simply described Mr. Lee’s impact on the industry as legendary. “I do not think someone will come along and move the comic industry the way Stan Lee did.”

