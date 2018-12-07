Natural Choice celebrates 25 years in town

December 7, 2018

By Jasen Obermeyer

NaturalChoice is celebrating 25 years of providing nutritional supplements, offering an alternative to mainstream medicine.

The store, located at 205 Broadway, provides homeopathic, vitamins, herbs, and natural skin care and food.

“I love it,” said owner Kyong Lee, who is very pleased and happy with the business. “This industry is growing.”

Ms. Lee explained that she got into it after dealing with arthritis and other health issues, and with her background being Korean, uses the doctor as a last resort. “We always see a local herbalist.”

“Most people get into this business because of a personal health issue, either with themselves or with their family,” said Betty Young, the store’s manager. “Now it’s mainstream, because everybody is recognizing they’re way more educated.”

“Knowing all the background and understanding, it’s that much of a benefit to hear what customers have to say, what their complaints are,” noted Ms. Lee. “I think we all have that nature, at the end of the day, when you have that sense of helping someone, you feel good.”

A variety of organic food and medicines are offered for ether a physical or mental problem.

“It really starts with ‘How can I feel better?’ and then it goes into ‘How can I feel better long term?’” added Ms. Young. “I think there’s a lot more information available, and things don’t have to be difficult or painful anymore. You have many choices in the industry now.”

Asked why more people are turning towards alternative holistic medications, Ms. Lee said, “Most people, coming from their life experiences, they have some bad side effect or bad experience from the medication,” and thus turn to a natural approach for the body.

She said she has noticed more and more younger customers, given “high stress, and our food is very poor” in today’s world.

She added by using a natural remedy, “you start to pay more attention to what your body is telling you. It’s really interesting, and challenging, and rewarding.”

For more information, visit naturalchoiceorangeville.ca.

