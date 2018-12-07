Lord Dufferin Centre celebrates 20th anniversary in town

December 7, 2018

By Jasen Obermeyer

The Lord Dufferin Centre retirement resident will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this Saturday, November 3rd to celebrate all the centre has done to provide a homey feel for seniors.

Dubbed a ‘Monte Carlo’ afternoon, the centre will be hosting a special “toss the dice for charity” for Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). Throughout the year the centre has held various fundraising initiatives to help reach their $10,000 goal in support of “Keeping Cancer Care Closer to Home” at HHCC as part of their “Helping Hands…Caring Hearts” fundraising campaign. So far, $6,000 has been raised.

Family owned and operated since 1998, Lord Dufferin Centre is located at 32 First Street, on the site of Orangeville’s first hospital. The centre offers 76 uniquely designed private suites. Accommodations include a dining room, common areas, activity hall, library, café, theatre room, games area, 24-hour supervision, and weekly housekeeping services are just some of the things the centre has to offer.

“I can’t believe that 20 years has gone by so quickly,” reflected Dave Holwell, the Lord Dufferin Centre’s Managing Director, who has been there since the beginning. “It seems like yesterday we were knocking out walls, and in the middle of major renovations.”

The centre also offers a variety of planned activities and exercise programs, entertainment and social events tailored to meet individual’s needs. Convenient on-site amenities include a hair salon, café, and Tuck Shoppe and Dental Clinic. They also provide community outreach programs including Meals on Wheels, CommuniDine Seniors Luncheon, and the Bridging You Home Program.

Mr. Holwell said that although they have slightly changed their approach over the years, “We’ve come up with a bit of formula to provide the best services and amenities for seniors.”

“It’s all about the staff,” he said on why the centre is unique. “I think that our staff is second to none. They provide amazing service to our residents.”

Also located in the building are the Sunflower Daycare School, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin, and Lord Dufferin Dental Centre.

Mr. Holwell added that being a smaller facility they can easily provide a more “homey” feel, more personal attention and needs.

The event runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.lorddufferincentre.ca.

