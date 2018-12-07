Orangeville Rotary, Lions Clubs give $100,000 for CVC’s new playground

December 7, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

The Orangeville Lions and Rotary clubs have donated $100,000 to Credit ValleyConservation (CVC) to help construct a new natural playground structure atIsland Lake Conservation Area.

Each service organization contributed $50,000 in support of the new project, to be completed by summer 2019. The project has been led by Friends of Island Lake, in partnership with CVC and Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF).

“We’re so thankful for the generous donations and ongoing support from our friends at the Lions and Rotary Clubs,” said Terri LeRoux, Executive Director of CVCF. “Together our organizations are helping inspire nature appreciation for the next generation of park visitors. This playground will provide an opportunity for kids to engage in unstructured playtime that encourages discovery and new experiences.”

The natural playground project will feature a 1.17-acre (50,900 square foot) nature-inspired play area. It will incorporate natural elements like plants, water, logs, boulders and terrain, with built play structure to provide different sensory experiences and types of play opportunities. The structure will be suitable for children ages one to 12 years old.

“The whole idea is that it’s more creative based play, so that it’s more flexible, more open, and kids can decide how they want to use the space,” explained Jacob Pries, CVCF’s community fundraising coordinator.

“As we celebrate our 70th anniversary year of service in our community, we are proud to join with our Rotary friends and Credit Valley Conservation Foundation in developing this wonderful playground,” said Bob Dickie, Lions Club Lion Chief.

The total cost of the project is between $175,000 to $200,000, with the service clubs donating half. It will be located on the Conservation Area’s southern edge of the special event area.

“It is a pleasure for the Rotary Club of Orangeville to partner with the Orangeville Lions Club and Credit Valley Conservation,” said David Proctor, President of the Rotary Club. “We appreciate the value of the advice and direction of the Credit Valley Conservation Foundation in bringing the project to fruition.”

The playground will feature a short, accessible loop trail that joins to the Memorial Forest Trail. A series of smaller play pods will be accessible along the trail and feature nature-themed elements for a range of age groups.

In the winter, the 2.5 metre-wide trail will be groomed and flooded for skating and skiing for the community to enjoy.

“This is going to be a fabulous structure for kids in the community, to visitors far and near to come here and explore nature,” added Jeff Payne, director of corporate services. “This is going to be a wonderful addition to our park.”

Readers Comments (0)