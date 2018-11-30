Westside / ODSS meet for only regular season match-up

By Brian Lockhart

With nine high schools in the District 4 / 10 boys hockey line-up this year, they’ll all get a chance to play each other in the ten game regular schedule.

Four schools are from Guelph, the rest are high schools from around the region.

The only all-Orangeville regular season match took place on Thursday, November 22, when the Westside Secondary School Thunder made the trip across town to meet the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears at Tony Rose arena.

The first period saw the Bears take a commanding lead when they managed to score four goals in under five minutes.

Bears goals came from Owen Bickley, Jake Quinlan, Andy Whitton, and Liam Smith.

Westside got on the score board when Cade Barkley hit the back of the Bears net with 1:33 left on the clock.

The Bears took a 5-2 lead in the second frame on a goal from Jake Quinlan – his second of the game.

Jarrod Beleau notched a goal to give the ODSS team a five goal lead with one period remaining.

The game wrapped up with Jake Quinlan getting the only third period goal for the hattrick to give the Bears a 7-1 win.

Bears remain undefeated after three games.

“It was a high intensity game,” said Bears defenceman Elgin Cooke. “It was a good Orangeville rivalry. We were moving the puck well. We were coming off a big win in our last game. There was a lot of people in the crowd so we wanted to make it interesting for them today. We’re looking great as a team. We have a lot of players that have returned from last year and a couple of new ones that are doing their job.”

The Bears won their previous game 7-2 over Centennial Collegiate.

“It was good over all,” summed up Bears center, Jake Quinlan. “Through all the lines we were consistent, offensively and defensively. The offen

sive zone was good – we pressured them. The defence zone was good. Our coach loves the defensive zone and we practice a lot on it. Obviously it’s paying off.”

The Bears will play their next game on December 5, when they travel to Palmerston to take on Norwell District Secondary School.

They’ll be back on home ice at Tony Rose arena on Thursday, December 13, when they will again be up against Norwell.

The Westside Thunder are still looking for their first win of the season.

They played Bishop Macdonnel in Guelph on Tuesday, November 27, with results not available at press

time.

Returning to home ice at the Alder Street arena on Thursday, December 6, the Thunder will host Guelph Collegiate.

Game time is 2:00 p.m.

