Junior C loop in tight battle for first place

November 30, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

In a League that has seen two teams usually break away from the pack over the past ten years, the Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League is seeing a season that is setting up for a wild playoff series.

In the middle of the regular season schedule, the top four teams are separate by only nine points and the squads in the five to seven place slots are only separated by two points.

The League hasn’t seen this tight of a battle in years.

Of course the fans are benefiting from seeing a lot of entertainment as all the teams try to get ahead in the standings.

The defending champion Stayner Siskins are back in first place after taking an early lead then dropping down and back up again.

The Siskins have 35 points so far after winning 16 of 22 games played. Of their three losses, two were lost in overtime.

The Caledon Hawks have had a strong showing this season and are currently in the number two spot with 33 points – just two behind the Siskins. They have won 16 out of 24 games played but have taken seven losses along the way.

In third place, the Allison Hornets have 26 points. The Hornets have been strong contenders over the past ten years winning the league championship

eight times and the provincial Schmaltz Cup twice.

The big turn-around for this year are the Orillia Terriers. After having a dismal last season when they won only four games all year, the Terriers have returned a lot stronger having won 12 games already this season to find themselves in fourth place.

When it comes to the numbers five, six, and seven, the Midland Flyers, Penetang Kings, and Huntsville Otters are separated by only three points.

Midland is in fifth place with 23 points, followed by Penetang with 22, and Huntsville with 21 points.

The Schomberg Cougars are still struggling this season and are in the basement with 18 points having won 7 games out of 23 played.

With half the games played there still half of the regular season schedule still to go.

Now fans can wait to see if one team can start to pull away from the pack.

Either way, the season is shaping up to have some pretty exciting hockey come playoff time.

Readers Comments (0)