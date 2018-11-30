Castiglione ‘would have been great’

I think it is time that the town recognizes the hard work provided by the social media under the group of Trevor Castiglione who constantly advises us on many important matters such as weather warnings, police and traffic alerts and many more useful pieces of info.

I was personally sad to see him not elected as a Councillor as he certainly would have been great at it as he was always at the council meetings exemplifying the care and love of this town without glorification for himself or political correctness.

From me , thank you Trevor for all that you do.

Peter Jovic

Orangeville resident

