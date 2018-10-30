ODSS Bears junior girls in second place

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears junior girls basketball team are in second place in the District with one team left in their sights to beat.

The team from St. James Catholic High School are in first place and are undefeated so for the season.

St. James has had an impressive season scoring 421 points over their nine games averaging almost 47 points per game. The squad has a good defence allowing only 21 points, on average to be scored against them.

ODSS has played ten games averaging 43 points per game.

The Bears have had an equally impressive season winning over every other team in the district with an average winning point spread of 27 points.

The Bears have met up with St. James twice this year taking 39-25 loss on September 20, then a narrow 27-32 loss on October 16.

With three games left on the regular schedule the Bears are in good position to finish in second place. It’s a 14 game schedule that got underway on September 18.

The playoffs will get started on November 6, with a quarter-final round. The District championship is slated for Saturday, November 10, with the winner going on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.

