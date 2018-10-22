Sports

Lacrosse community mourns loss of Phil Sanderson

October 22, 2018   ·   0 Comments

He was a founding member of the group the helped build the Orangeville Northmen organization into the lacrosse powerhouse it is today.

Phil Sanderson passed away on October 10, after an illness of several weeks.

Along with brothers Shane, Lindsay, and Terry, and several other well known local players, Phil was considered a pioneer in Orangeville lacrosse.

He was a member of the Dufferin Northmen Senior B team that won three titles back in the 80’s.

He also served as an assistant coach on both the local Junior A and Junior B teams.

Mr. Sanderson was always involved with the Northmen supporting the organization in many capacities.

News of his passing sent a wave of sadness through Orangeville’s lacross community. Many people knew him through the sport as a player and as a coach. Tributes were immediately posted on social media when news of his passing was announced.

A funeral service was held in Orangeville on Monday, October 15.

         

