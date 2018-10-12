Inductees to Orangeville Sports Hall of Fame announced

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Sports Hall of Fame has announced its selection for inductees for this year. The Hall of Fame is located on the second floor of the Alder Street arena and has a category for builders, players, and teams that have made an oustanding contribution to sports in Orangeville, or people who are from Orangeville and have gone on to distinguished careers in sports. This year’s inductees include:

Josh Sanderson – Player, lacrosse. Sanderson is fourth on the all-time National Lacrosse League scoring list with 1357 career points and is a member of the NLL Hall of Fame. He as coached multiple Minor Orangeville Northmen teams to provincial championships.

Craig Minard – Player, hockey. Minard played his minor hockey in Orangeville and had a stint with the Crushers before moving to the Owen Sound Platers. He played on a national championshp CIAU team at the University of New New Bruswick before being a ten year pro career.

He finished his professional carreer playing four years with the Texas Brahmas of the CHL.

The 89 / 90 Orangeville Crushers, team. The Orangeville Crushers have been one of the most successful teams to come out of Orangeville. The Crushers won back to back league titles and went on to win the all Ontario Junior C provincial cup in 1990.

This year’s induction dinner will take place on Tuesday, Octobe 16, at the Oddfellows Hall, at 24 Elizabeth Street in Orangeville. Tickets are $40, and available by contacting Sheri Moir, email sheri@devonleighhomes.com or by calling 519-942-5711.

This year’s keynote speaker at the induction dinner will be Canadian Paralympic athlete Tyler McGergor.

McGregor was the assistan captain of the silver medal winning team in PyeongChang, South Korea.

