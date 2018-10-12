Thunder / Royals meet for first ever baseball game

By Brian Lockhart

For the fist time ever, two local high schools will meet on the baseball diamond.

This is the first year Westside Secondary School has had a baseball team.

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals have fielded a team for several years and until this year were the only high school baseball team in the county.

The Westside Thunder put a team together this year to compete in the District 4 / 10 league.

After a few years of seeing if there was enough interest at Westside to put together a competitive team, it was decided that this was the year to start.

“Two years ago we had a three-pitch fun club that was mixed and we had a lot of players out,” said Thunder coach, Philip McCloskey. “Last year we had a baseball team that played some exhibition games and we had 16 to 18 players come out. We wanted to make sure we had enough interest.”

The game between Westside and Shelburne was scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, October 9, at Princess of Wales park in Orangeville.

