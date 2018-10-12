Local resident inducted to York Sports Hall of Fame

Twenty-five years after playing his last basketball game at York University, Mark Bellai has been inducted to the University’s Sports Hall of Fame for his contribution to the school’s basketball team.

Bellai played on the team from 1988 to 1993. The induction ceremony was held on Saturday, September 29, at the University.

Along with Bellai, three other athletes, one coach, and the men’s hockey team from 1969 / 70 were honoured at the ceremony. At the time of his graduation, Bellai was the team’s all-time leading scorer and a four time captain and MVP. He was also second in scoring in Ontario University history and fifth over all in the history of Canadian University basketball. Bellai also spent time with Canada’s National Basketball team trying to qualify for the Olympics.

After leaving university he went into teaching and is currently a teacher at Mono-Amaranth Public School. His children have followed his athletic lead. Daughter Hannah is studying architecture at the University of Toronto and plays varsity volley ball. Son Aidan plays basketball with the Orangeville District Secondary School Bears.

