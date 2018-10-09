‘Look, listen and learn’

October 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

NEXT WEEK will be Fire Prevention Week in Canada, and locally the Orangeville Fire department is urging everyone in the town to look, listen and learn about fire safety. during this year’s Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme of the Week, which runs from October 7 to 13, is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.”

The theme focuses on three fundamental actions people can take to be fire-safe:

1. Look for potential fire hazards around your home. Take action to prevent fire from starting:

2. Listen for the smoke alarm in an emergency. Make sure everyone knows the sound of the smoke alarm and can hear them in an emergency. Early detection of fire provided by smoke alarms gives you the extra seconds you need to escape safely.

3. Learn two ways out of every room. Practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home before a fire starts so you and your family can get out quickly.

Fire Chief Ron Morden says that when it comes to fires, “prevention is always the best course of action.”

Readers Comments (0)