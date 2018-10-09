Outlaws give big defensive effort in Sunday game

October 9, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

It was a defensive battle on the gridiron at Westside Secondary School on Sunday, September 30, when the Orangeville Outlaws and Waterloo Predator peewee teams when the two squads met for the first time this season.

Neither team could score during the first quarter when good defensive posturing on the field led to a stalemate.

Most the second quarter was the same.

Waterloo got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter but the Outlaw stopped the convert attempt.

The O-vill team finished the first half starting deep in their own end.

The Outlaws made it on the scoreboard in the second half when Henry Downey returned the kick-off and went the distance to score.

Noah Jacques followed up with the two-point convert.

Back on defence, the Outlaws again put out a solid effort with Brandon McIntosh, Ty Sparks, Aidan Cuff, and Brady Harrison making good on some solid hits.

Late in the third quarter the Messiah Gordon ran for a first down to put the Outlaws in good field position but they couldn’t finish and Waterloo took possession.

The Predators scored after making it to the three yard line and crashing through the middle on the next play.

The O-vill team made some good gains late in the game including a first down run by Jacob Harrison but time ran out and they had to settle for 20-8 loss.

“I think it was a pretty good game,” said Outlaws middle linebacker Alexander Sourtzis after the game. “Our offensive needed to block more but it was a good game. On defence we made a bunch of stops and only allowed three touchdowns on us. We stopped a lot of the plays and we got a fumble or two. We barely got any penalties. I think we played pretty consistently for the the whole game.”

Coach Jared Cassidy said he thought team played a solid game.

“It was a standstill game to the half, then we got big kick return to start the second half and that fired the guys up. The biggest thing for us was substitutions. We were short numbered today. It was good game over all. They (Waterloo) are the first place team in the league.”

The Outlaws will travel to Clarington for their final regular season game on Saturday, October 13.

The kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

