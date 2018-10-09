Men’s rep hardball tryouts

October 9, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Giants men’s hardball team are looking for a few competitive and committed ball players to fill the roster for the 2019 season.

The Giants were establish in 2013 and made playoffs four of the five seasons the have been in the North Dufferin Baseball League – only missing playoffs their first year in the league.

In 2015 they went to game seven of the finals and fell short in a close game to the New Lowell Knights who also went on to win AA at OBAs that season.

There are a lot of talented ball players on the team and it’s obvious there is a lot more talent in Orangeville.

Commitment is the key reason the Giants are expanding the roster.

With young families and work priorities, it can be tough on the baseball

schedule.

The Giants are looking to fill all positions on the field. Infielders, outfielders, and pitchers are welcome to try out.

If you’re 18-80 and still looking to play competitive hardball, come give it a try.

Tryouts will take place at Prince Of Wales (POW) in Orangeville just off Alder St. and B-Line on Saturday, October 6, from 12:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m, and on Saturday, October 13, from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m.

Tho North Dufferin Baseball Leauge had 14 teams in the senior division as well as a junior division that fielded seven teams this year.

All league info can be found at www.NDBL.ca or you can contact the team at orangevillegiants@hotmail.com.

Readers Comments (0)