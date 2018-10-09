O-ville Tennis Club hosts annual Club tournament

October 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Brian Lockhart
The Orangeville Tennis Club held its annual club championship tournament on Saturday, September 29, at Rotary Park.
Competition was fierce this year as a number of new faces showed up to battle it out on the courts.
The Women’s champion was Rosanne Brett who narrowly defeated Nell Gallagher in a deciding set tiebreaker.
The Men’s title was won by Brad Sweezey who defeated Jim Gallagher in an epic battle that included multiple rallies of 50+ shots.
Next year the club will need a chiropractor on hand to deal with the neck strains of the audience, should these two finalists meet up again.
All prizes were generously donated by Sportchek Orangeville.
It was a tremendous year for the Orangeville Tennis club as membership numbers increased by over 30% from last year.
The club revamped its house league structure so that everyone was grouped with players of similar skill levels.
The club also introduced Kraken Squad, a junior program run by Michael Soden that offered summer camps and $10 after school lessons using the progressive ball format, which enables kids to grasp the fundamentals of the game far more easily.
For the second year in a row the Orangeville team won the regular season titles and the playoffs in both the A and B divisions of the Dufferin-Caledon Interclub league, captained by Nell and Jim Gallagher in the A division and Rosanne Brett in the B division.
Other programs included popular Friday night socials, a multi-club singles and doubles ladder, a Freedom 55 league, live ball lessons, and a Tuesday morning ladies league.
The club is hard at work looking at further improvements next year, under the leadership of club President John Lefebvre.
