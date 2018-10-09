O-ville Tennis Club hosts annual Club tournament

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Tennis Club held its annual club championship tournament on Saturday, September 29, at Rotary Park.

Competition was fierce this year as a number of new faces showed up to battle it out on the courts.

The Women’s champion was Rosanne Brett who narrowly defeated Nell Gallagher in a deciding set tiebreaker.

The Men’s title was won by Brad Sweezey who defeated Jim Gallagher in an epic battle that included multiple rallies of 50+ shots.

Next year the club will need a chiropractor on hand to deal with the neck strains of the audience, should these two finalists meet up again.

All prizes were generously donated by Sportchek Orangeville.

It was a tremendous year for the Orangeville Tennis club as membership numbers increased by over 30% from last year.

The club revamped its house league structure so that everyone was grouped with players of similar skill levels.

The club also introduced Kraken Squad, a junior program run by Michael Soden that offered summer camps and $10 after school lessons using the progressive ball format, which enables kids to grasp the fundamentals of the game far more easily.

For the second year in a row the Orangeville team won the regular season titles and the playoffs in both the A and B divisions of the Dufferin-Caledon Interclub league, captained by Nell and Jim Gallagher in the A division and Rosanne Brett in the B division.

Other programs included popular Friday night socials, a multi-club singles and doubles ladder, a Freedom 55 league, live ball lessons, and a Tuesday morning ladies league.

The club is hard at work looking at further improvements next year, under the leadership of club President John Lefebvre.

