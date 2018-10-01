O-ville’s Owen Robinson signs with Sudbury Wolves

October 1, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville native Owen Robinson has signed with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL and played the season opener against the Guelph Storm on Friday, September 21, in Guelph.

He got his first point of the season with an assist in Friday’s game.

On the ice since he was 2 and a-half years old, the 18 year-old 6’, 170 lb, left-winger got his start in Orangeville Minor Hockey but soon moved to the Greater Toronto Hockey League to play AAA level hockey.

Robinson played one season in Oakville in AAA, then made the move north to play with the Blind River Beavers of the NJHL.

In his season with Blind River he played 51 games where he scored 22 goals and recorded 34 assists for a total of 56 points for the year.

His playing ability was noticed by scouts and others in the hockey world.

“Owen had an outstanding rookie season with Blind River last year where he jumped onto everyone’s radar,” said Rob Papineau, VP hockey operations and GM with the Sudbury Wolves. “He combines skill and speed with the finesse and scoring ability needed to succeed at this level.”

Robinson plays left-winger but describes himself as a natural centre.

“I transitioned over to left wing in the past couple of years,” Robinson said. “I can play right wing too.”

Being signed by a major team is a hockey process where you’ve got to get noticed.

“I played for Oakville in Midget and got passed over in the draft. I ended up playing in Blind River – about an hour and a-half away from Sudbury – and I got some exposure up there. I played with them and I had a really good year. A lot of OHL teams were interested in me. Sudbury put me on the draft list and I made the team out of camp. I signed at the end of main camp at the end of August. They gave me a standard OHL package and I talked it over with my agent. With the offer Wolves gave us we couldn’t pass it up, especially since it’s the best league in the world for development.”

He said that making the transition to the OHL wasn’t difficult based on his experience with the NJHL, but said the biggest difference was the skill level on the ice.

“You can definitely notice the difference. Everyone has skill and everyone has speed. That’s the biggest difference. The skill level is there with everybody. Every team can push four lines. Everybody’s a pretty good player. They’re in the OHL for a reason.”

Robinson admits that stepping out onto the ice with the Wolves was a ‘dream come true.’

“I just want to have a really good year away from the puck and with the puck. I want to put up some points, and do well offensively, obviously, but as well as defensively and be a player the coach can trust.”

Readers Comments (0)