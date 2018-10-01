Ivy captures NDBL championship

October 1, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Ivy Leafs have won the North Dufferin Baseball League championship with an 8-3 win over the defending league champions Bolton Brewers in game six of the final series on Sunday, September 23, in Bolton.

Saturday’s (Sept. 22) game five in Ivy was a marquee match-up between the team’s best pitchers. Ivy’s Brad Grieveson delivered another strong outing, throwing seven complete innings allowing two runs on nine hits, walking one batter while striking out ten.

Trent Barwick was on the hill for the Brewers and allowed five runs on five hits and walked four.

Ivy started the scoring with a lead-off home run by Craig Speers in the bottom of the first inning. Bolton tied the game in the second which was short-lived as Ivy plated four runs in the third inning. The Brewers added another run in the fifth frame.

Brett Chater had a perfect day at the plate with three singles and a double for Bolton. Stephen Warden hit two singles with Mike Wallace, Chris Fafalios, and Greg Keenan hitting singles.

David White and Chad Watters each singled for Ivy with Kael Racioppa hitting two singles and Speers with the homer.

Game six started with Ivy giving a lone run to Bolton in the first inning.

Ivy eventually got on the board, scoring four runs on misplays from Bolton in the third. Ivy added three more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Bolton plated a run in the third and fourth innings in the losing effort.

Brett Elliott, Brett Scott, Speers, Watters and Kevin Dumond singled for the Leafs. Racioppa hit three singles and Norm Love had two hits. Tyler Plumpton hit a triple and James Anderson hit a three-run homer.

John Hutchinson led the Bolton offense with three singles. Chater and Tyler Milton singled twice with Wallace, Keenan and Francesco Amantea each getting a hit. Warden chipped in with a double.

Plumpton started on the rubber for the Leafs. He pitched four innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, while walking two Brewers.

Grieveson relieved Plumpton in the fifth inning shutting down the Brewers offense allowing three hits and striking out two.

Alex Pagila pitched the next 1 2/3 innings allowing three runs on two hits with one hit batter.

Tyler Hawkins came in for the fifth inning allowing one run on two hits and two walks.

Nick Pettinaro finished the last two innings, giving up three hits while striking out one.

The championship caps off a stellar season for the Leafs, boasting a regular season record of 25 wins and one loss and a playoff record of 10 and 2.

