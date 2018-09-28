Local resident plans to take part in OneWalk to Conquer Cancer

September 28, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Daniel Woods, Regional Vice-President for RBC, and a resident of Orangeville since 2013, will be taking part this week in the 16th annual Rexall OneWalk to Conquer Cancer, which supports the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The walk will take place this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8 in downtown Toronto. New this year is a 15km night walk on Friday, followed the next day with another 15km walk, a 25km, 40 km, and a 55km walk.

Mr. Woods says he will be taking part in the 25km walk, and has been participating in this walk for over 12 years, walking for his wife who was diagnosed with Lymphoma Cancer. “This is my way of doing something to help my wife along the way.” His wife has now been cancer-free for several years.

He says that his team, Team RBC, has successfully risen $3-million throughout the walk’s history, and is one of several from Orangeville to take part in the walk, adding he has lost his father-in law and mother-in law to cancer. “Just about everybody has been impacted in one way, shape or form.”

Karen Adams, Associate Vice-President of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, told the Citizen this past Tuesday that to date, the walks have generated $168 million for cancer research. “We’re really grateful for all our supporters.”

Princess Margaret is among the top-five cancer research centres in the world. In Canada, one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer sometime in their life. “They raise funds that are vital to support research, breakthrough cancer research, clinical enhancements of survivorship programs,” says Ms. Adams, noting that several cancers, such as breast and prostate, now have a higher survival rate.

“Whatever we can do to fight cancer,” adds Mr. Woods, saying he enjoys the walk for its experience, contribution, and getting healthy exercise. “It’s an extraordinary event.”

Ms. Adams says that everyone, whether individually or as a team, matter and has made a difference, as the Foundation doesn’t just benefit those in Toronto or the GTA, but in the province, the country, and even around the world. “They are really putting their feet to the street to help us conquer cancer in our lifetime.”

To register, or make a donation, visit Toronto.onewalk.ca.

