TD Summer Reading Club takes place throughout the summer

By Jasen Obermeyer

With summer vacation beginning, children can have fun while still learning, by joining the TD Summer Reading Club, which kicked off July 1 at the Alder Street Recreation Centre.

This nation-wide free program is sponsored by TD Bank Group, with assistance from Library and Archives Canada, and developed by Toronto Public Library. According to the club’s website, it is offered at over “2,000 public libraries across Canada,” and “celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories, and inspires kids to explore the fun of reading their way.”

The theme this year is “CANADA!” to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary, where a Canada 150 game was held at the kick-off event. “They can make their way across the 150 squares on that game board, which are in the shape of a maple leaf,” explained Lauren Tilly, the library’s program and research coordinator.

The program began Tuesday, July 4, with games and activities being offered Monday through Saturday at both Mill Street and Alder Street libraries, registration is currently open. Children will read books, then report to either library locations on how many books read. Each book read is a ballot for a chance to win one of several grand prizes, which will be held at the Mill Street library, when the program ends August 22.

Ms. Tilly says on average, 300 to 400 kids participate in the program yearly, with around 5,000 books being read. “Read a Canadian book this week, or read a book about non-fiction, so there are different types of challenges they can do.”

She added the program is designed to make kids have fun first and foremost, but also get them into reading. “Over the summer months, learning can kind of wane for children, so they might loose some of the skills and knowledge they’ve gained throughout the school year,” the program helping them retain that knowledge.

