Projected enrolments both up and down for Dufferin schools

September 28, 2018

By Jasen Obermeyer

With back to school around the corner, the projected numbers for student enrolment for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) 2017-2018 school year are in.

The numbers are just a projection, as the final totals won’t be in until later in the school year.

For the Catholic District School Board, St. Andrew Elementary is to have 323 students, St. Benedict Elementary 456, and St. Peter Elementary 277.

Nancy Marshall, Communications Officer for DPCDSB, says the enrolment for the Orangeville schools is projected to increase by approximately 5 per cent; the increase is attributed to a new residential development in Dufferin County. Despite this increase, there are no plans for the creation of new schools in Orangeville/Dufferin County.

For French Immersion (FI) enrolment, the program offered in Dufferin-Peel schools has enrolment caps at 46 students in Grade 1 French Immersion students per site. Therefore, the program is stable.

For the UGDSB, the projected numbers between elementary and secondary schools in Orangeville is 4938, which is only full time equivalent (FTP), not nominal head counts.

Here are the following for the elementary schools in Orangeville/Dufferin County:

Credit Meadows Elementary School (403)

Island Lake Public School (538)

Montgomery Village Elementary School (481)

Parkinson Centennial Public School (332)

Princess Elizabeth Public School (613)

Princess Margaret Public School (312)

Spencer Avenue Elementary School (280)

Mono Amaranth Public School (409)

East Garafraxa Public School (167)

Laurelwoods Public School (272)

The projected enrolment numbers for Orangeville’s high schools are 1136 for ODSS, and 843 for Westside Secondary School.

Heather Loney, Communications and Community Engagement Officer for UGDSB’s, says that in order to make a true comparison, the enrolment projections for this year are contrasted with the projections made at the same time last year.

The projected enrolment for Orangeville is down compared to last year’s projection of 5069. Despite this slight decrease for Orangeville, Ms. Loney says the overall enrolment in the UGDSB is projected to increase.

