Archive

Projected enrolments both up and down for Dufferin schools

September 28, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

With back to school around the corner, the projected numbers for student enrolment for the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) 2017-2018 school year are in.

The numbers are just a projection, as the final totals won’t be in until later in the school year.

For the Catholic District School Board, St. Andrew Elementary is to have 323 students, St. Benedict Elementary 456, and St. Peter Elementary 277.

Nancy Marshall, Communications Officer for DPCDSB, says the enrolment for the Orangeville schools is projected to increase by approximately 5 per cent; the increase is attributed to a new residential development in Dufferin County. Despite this increase, there are no plans for the creation of new schools in Orangeville/Dufferin County.

For French Immersion (FI) enrolment, the program offered in Dufferin-Peel schools has enrolment caps at 46 students in Grade 1 French Immersion students per site. Therefore, the program is stable.

For the UGDSB, the projected numbers between elementary and secondary schools in Orangeville is 4938, which is only full time equivalent (FTP), not nominal head counts.

Here are the following for the elementary schools in Orangeville/Dufferin County:

  • Credit Meadows Elementary School (403)
  • Island Lake Public School (538)
  • Montgomery Village Elementary School (481)
  • Parkinson Centennial Public School (332)
  • Princess Elizabeth Public School (613)
  • Princess Margaret Public School (312)
  • Spencer Avenue Elementary School (280)
  • Mono Amaranth Public School (409)
  • East Garafraxa Public School (167)
  • Laurelwoods Public School (272)

The projected enrolment numbers for Orangeville’s high schools are 1136 for ODSS, and 843 for Westside Secondary School.

Heather Loney, Communications and Community Engagement Officer for UGDSB’s, says that in order to make a true comparison, the enrolment projections for this year are contrasted with the projections made at the same time last year.

The projected enrolment for Orangeville is down compared to last year’s projection of 5069. Despite this slight decrease for Orangeville, Ms. Loney says the overall enrolment in the UGDSB is projected to increase.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Policing, taxes, libraries top topics at DBOT all candidates’ meeting

By Mike Pickford Orangeville residents were afforded their first real opportunity to see local council candidates in action on Tuesday evening, as the Dufferin Board ...

7th Heidi Ferguson Memorial Walk at Island Lake on Sunday

By Mike Pickford Nine years after the domestic dispute that claimed the life of Heidi Ferguson, Family Transition Place (FTP) is preparing to honour her ...

Council candidate Kelly Zammit wants to see less divisiveness

By Mike Pickford After watching what she described as a dysfunctional council bumble through four years of political office in Orangeville, local candidate Kelly Zammit ...

320 cyclists turn up for Tour de Headwaters fundraiser

By Kira Wronska-Dorward You don’t need to go to France to experience the camaraderie of cycling for a cause. Headwaters Hospital’s Tour de Headwaters took ...