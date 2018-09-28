Twelve-year-old raises $4,000 for Orangeville food bank

By Jasen Obermeyer

Ryan Hann’s recent ‘Will Swim for Food’ event, has successfully raised $4000 plus 300 food items for the Orangeville food bank.

From August 19 to 25, the local 12-year-old did 200 laps a day, equal to five kilometres, or 35 km for the week, at the Alder Recreation Centre. Along with friends who came out to swim, his school’s teachers and parents who stopped by to show their support, he successfully surpassed his initial goals of $500 and then $2000.

“It feels really good,” he told the Citizen. “It’s been a real honour to do this for the food bank.”

Ryan, a competitive swimmer for four years, and a member of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club, described that the swim was challenging, and admits he was tired and hungry all week, driving home his point of the need for food. “It reminded me of why I started this campaign in the first place.”

“It was absolutely amazing. It was so touching everyday,” said his mother Christine, adding they were “completely overwhelmed” by the donations that came before and during the swim.

Ryan previously explained to the Citizen how he was inspired to do this when last year in school he was given a project where he had to create a charity, and when his family participated in the Christmas Hampers program.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” said Heather Hayes, the food bank’s executive director, adding the money will go towards the purchase of food and to help pay for the building’s rent.

She explained that August and September are some of their busiest months, on top of the average 500 people who visit the food bank monthly. She added that individuals like Ryan by doing their own donation events lets people know they have a place to go to for help. “I do believe they increase awareness at the food bank.”

