Local OSPCA Animal Centre hold Christmas for Critters open house

September 28, 2018

By Jasen Obermeyer

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCA) Orangeville & District Animal Centre are looking for donations for their animals and awareness for adoption, while continuing to host their annual Christmas donation drive throughout the holiday season, as well as a Christmas for Critters Open House held Wednesday.

Visitors who stop by get to see animals up for adoption, have a tour of the centre and a nice Christmas snack, and learn more about the animal centre. In a press release sent to the Citizen, Calla Spencer, Animal Centre Manager, says, “Our Christmas for Critters Open House promises to be a lot of fun. We look forward to welcoming the community to our centre to share in some holiday cheer.”

During their annual Christmas donation drive, the public can donate much-needed items for the animals. This year’s “wish list” includes non-clumping cat litter, wet cat food, toys for cats, dogs and smaller animal, paper towel, small-animal hay, food and bedding.

The wish donation bins can be found at various locations in town, including Broadway Animal Hospital, Dufferin Veterinary Hospital, and Orangeville Animal Hospital, Pet Valu outlets on 4th Ave. and Riddell Road, and Global Pet Foods.

Ms. Spencer says the number of animals adopted has risen to 900 this year compared with 600 in 2015. Although the shelter cares mainly for dogs and cats, there are other animals like rabbits, hamsters, chinchillas and more. She says after being checked they’re healthy, mentally and physically and spayed or neutered, some animals stay for only days, while others can stay for weeks and in rarer cases, months.

Ontario SPCA was established in 1873 and is now a registered charity with over 50 communities. In 1919, Ontario’s Animal Welfare legislation Act provides Ontario SPCA Agents and Inspectors with police powers to maintain and enforce the legislation.

To find out more information, to volunteer with events, donate, or adopt, visit orangeville.ontariospca.ca.

