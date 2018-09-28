Orangeville Gideon Camp host dessert night

September 28, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Orangeville Gideon Camp, along with the Gideons International In Canada, are hosting a Gospel on the Ground, at Broadway’s Pentecostal Church, on Saturday, May 13, at 7:00 p.m.

Orangeville Gideon Camp has been around for over 20 years, and currently has 10 members. The Gideons International In Canada was founded in 1911, and according to their website, “is an association of Christian men and women who share God’s Word with effective and engaging forms of Scripture,” their mission being to “impact lives with the gospel.”

John Nathan, from the Gideons International, will be a guest speaker at the event, and will talk about the organization, how to become a member, and how they can share and spread the gospel. Bibles are distributed locally, in Canada, and throughout the world, at schools, hotels, community events, and more. According to a statistic on their website, last year over 1.8 million scriptures were distributed around the world.

Music will feature Jody Cross, who will provide lead music/worship. He started at the Orangeville Baptist Church (now called Compass Community Church), and is the Associate Worship Pastor at First Baptist Church in Orillia.

Jody grew up in Ottawa and has been in pastoral ministry for 25 years. He has served predominantly in the area of worship ministry in both church plants and established churches. He obtained his Doctor of Ministry, (D.Min) in Christian Leadership, from Gordon Conwell Seminary.

Ed Kampen, Orangeville Gideon Camp president, says this event is great for awareness and “to realize how active we are in the community, and distributing God’s word, but also throughout the world.”

Donations are accepted to raise money that goes directly to the Gideons headquarters, where the bibles are printed and distributed.

Admission is free. Reserve your seat by calling Chris at 519-942-5195, or Ed at 519-215-0970, or email them at orangevillegideons@gmail.com.

Readers Comments (0)