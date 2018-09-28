Local resident wins Skate Canada gold medal

September 28, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Local Orangeville resident and figure skater, Olivia Chung, became a Skate Canada Gold Test medalist recently, having recently passed the Gold Skating Skills Test at an evaluation session held at the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club.

Olivia, 11, is one of the youngest members to achieve gold at this level. She has been figure skating since she was three-years old and says she enjoys it because of the variety and “it’s just fun.” She added she’s been with the Dufferin-Peel Skating Club since she started skating.

The skating club was formed in 1991 and granted full club membership in 1994, and is a member of Skate Canada, which, according to their website, is the “oldest and largest figure skating organization in the world.”

She described the competition as performing three different skating exercises in front of a judge and says she is very happy to have received the gold medal so young.

Her mother, Krystyna, says she’s very proud of her daughter receiving this award at such a young, and was excited when she got the gold, as Olivia has “been working very hard.”

Ms. Chung says she used to be a figure skater, and is now a coach with the club. “I know how hard it is to get to that level.”

She says she tries to keep her kids in community sports, and enjoys the skating club for its tight-knit group, and its group teaching, and due to this, has “produced some pretty good skaters out there.”

Olivia says she enjoys the club because of the coaches and everyone involved. She says she is going to “start competing at higher levels.”

Ms. Chung says that getting into that competitive stream can be a “bit intense,” but Olivia likes it, and will focus on her double jumps, and carry on with the gold levels for dance and free skate test.

