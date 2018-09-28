Mono Council approves CVC bid for bylaw exemptions

September 28, 2018

By Jasen Obermeyer

Mono Council has approved a list of Noise By-law exemptions from the Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), although the approval was subject to a few terms and conditions.

At the March 27 council meeting, the approval to exempt the town’s noise By-law for several CVC events throughout the summer was opposed only by Councillor Ralph Manktelow.

“Our job is to manage noise, and we have a noise bylaw,” said Councillor Manktelow.

Originally brought forward to council in February, it was determined that further discussions were needed after the CVC revealed there were several more events and requests for the exemption.

The list of events includes a couple of weddings, movies nights, a Theatre Orangeville performance, Canada Day celebrations, Dufferin County’s first Celebrate Your Awesome for diversity, and the annual Bass fishing derby, all taking place from June to September.

The terms council set for CVC are keeping the noise below 55 Decibels, they will, along with a sound professional/technician continuously monitoring sound projection, and to give a minimum of 14 days’ notice to residents prior to the events.

Marc Darby, a local resident, spoke to council, and has previously voiced his objections to wave the bylaw exemption. “We shouldn’t be shoving aside the environmental concerns just to make money.”

Councillor Fred Nix said the CVC has continuously done tests, surveys, monitors the noise, and gives reports to council. “I’m quite impressed with the responsibility of this particular land owner.”

