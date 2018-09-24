A weapon no longer available

September 24, 2018

SIX YEARS AGO, the Conservative federal government killed Canada’s long gun registry, and today the Liberal government says it has no intention of bringing it back.

But as this month we mark the ninth anniversary of the shooting death of Heidi Ferguson, two observations seem appropriate.

One is that on Sept. 12, 2009, when Hugh Ferguson went to his home in Camilla and returned to the Orangeville home occupied by Heidi and their two children, the registry was still in effect.

That being the case, Orangeville Police had a weapon available that allowed them to weigh the potential risk faced by Heidi.

We don’t know whether officers on duty checked the registry, or even whether the rifle had in fact been registered.

However, we do know that because the much-maligned registry is no more, a potential weapon for police to assess the risk of a domestic dispute becoming lethal is no longer available.

Food for thought.

