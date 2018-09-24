Outlaws Peewees hang on for single point win

By Brian Lockhart

Sunday’s (Sept. 16) Peewee football game in Orangeville came down to a wild final three minutes with the Orangeville Outlaws defending a one point lead over the visiting Hamilton Jr. Tiger Cats.

The Outlaws were still looking for their first win of the season when they arrived at Westside Secondary School for the 1 p.m. kick-off.

The Tiger Cats took an early lead with a first quarter touchdown and a single point convert.

The Outlaws took possession and made it to the five yard line.

O-ville’s Aidan Prieur went through the middle to score on the next play to make it a 7-6 game.

On defence, Henry Downey got the first of his two quarterback sacks of the game, to earn the defensive MVP honorary team chain for the game.

Late in the third quarter Outlaws went ahead when Blake Moores crossed the goal line and Zackery DiPinto go the extra point on the convert attempt.

The Tiger Cats tied the game early in the second half after making to the eight yard line and scoring on the next play.

The O-ville defence stepped it up in the third quarter keeping the Hamilton team bogged down at mid field.

Orangeville’s Aidan Cuff, Nash Brodrecht, Aiden Higney, and Brady Harrison, put up a solid defensive effort.

The big play of the game cane early in the fourth quarter when Noah Jacques took the ball on a hand-off and ran for 60 yards down the sidelines to score.

Messiah Gordon scored a single point on the convert attempt in a move that in the end won the game for the Outlaws.

Getting close to the end of the fourth quarter the Hamilton team scored but a good effort from the Outlaws stopped the convert attempt and Orangeville received the kick-off with a one point lead.

With the three minute warning flag up, the Hamilton squad put out a huge effort to score.

The Outlaws stepped up on defence and stopped them from scoring.

The final was a 20-19 win for the Orangeville team.

“Everyone did their job. The defence came to life,” said Outlaws coach Jared Cassidy as he summed up the game. “They stopped all the outside runs and that was something we worked on over the last couple of weeks. By containing that outside we were able to stop a lot of the sweeps that we’ve been hurt on in a lot of these games in the past. We did a few adjustments on our D-line and our linebackers to spread them out a little wider so we were able to contain the corners and force everything up the middle were we have our strong points. We were able to funnel everything back to the middle of the field.”

The final couple of minutes of this game proved to be some of the most exciting minutes of football in the fall season as both teams worked hard with only a one point difference in the score.

Cassidy position a couple of players well back in the field “to stop any deep passes in case they tried to get some quick yards on us. They only had about 40 seconds so we wanted to stop any deep passes or anything across the middle that could hurt us going down the field. It was good game, we kept it strong at the end and kept that one point and sealed the victory.”

The Outlaws will travel to Port Dover this weekend for a road game.

They return to their home gridiron at Westside on Sunday, September 30, to host the Waterloo Predators.

Game time is 1:00 p.m.

