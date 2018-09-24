Flyers Early Bird tournament brings 54 teams to O-ville

By Brian Lockhart

Over 1000 young hockey players took part in the Orangeville Flyers’ Early Bird AE / MD Tournament over the weekend.

The action got started early on Friday morning and ran through the weekend with championship games taking place on Sunday afternoon.

Divisions included Novice, Atom, Peewee, Bantam and Midget players who came to give their best effort on the ice.

In total, 54 teams from around the province came to play. The impact of having so many people in town is always a good impact on the local economy as visitors all have to eat and stay somewhere if they are planing an overnight visit.

Games started at 8:00 a.m. on Friday morning, and because of the large amount of teams entered this year, all the ice pads in town were being used.

Both pads at Alder Street and the two ice pads at Tony Rose arena were fill for the weekend.

The Flyers will now be looking ahead to hosting the Ray Hunt Memorial Classic Tournament that will take place in Orangeville from December 28 to 30.

Orangeville Minor Hockey is now in full swing with both house league and rep teams covering divisions from Tyke right up to the Midget / Juvenile level.

