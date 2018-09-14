Outlaws Peewees battle York Lions in OFL action

September 14, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws peewee team are giving a solid effort and playing well during the fall football season, but they are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Outlaws hosted the York Lions on Saturday, September 8, on the field at Westside secondary school.

It was their third game of the fall schedule.

The Lions scored the only point in the first half getting a TD and following up with a one-point convert.

The O-ville defence worked hard keeping the York team from scoring with good hits on the field from Matteo Ciulla, Brady Harrison, Messiah Gordon, and Jackson Sparks.

The Lion widened the lead to 13 in the second half when they made it to the five yard line then scored from the one.

Orangeville’s Noah Jacques had a solid run in the quarter to bring the Outlaws down field but they couldn’t capitalize on the effort.

The York team scored two more TD’s to take a 25-0 lead.

It wasn’t until late in the game that the Outlaws managed to get on the scoreboard when Aidan Prieur brought the ball to the ten yard line then followed up with a TD on the next play.

The O-ville defence again stepped up late in the game with a wall that shut down the attack.

Defensive players, Joshua Pereira, and Henry Downey, were responsible for some good stops.

With just 11 seconds remaining in the game, the Outlaws dropped the ball on the two yard line.

Zackery DiPinto took the hand off and crossed the goal and a fast sprint to the right.

Steven Ainsco got the two points on a successful convert.

The game ended with a 25-14 win for the Lions.

“We were down 7-0, so that’s alright,” said coach Jared Cassidy after Sunday’s game. “We did a change on our defence and it really showed from our first home game. We fell apart a bit in the third, but we tightened up and in the fourth we were able to get a couple of scores on the board and that narrowed the score down to ten points. We came alive at the end but there wasn’t enough time. It was definitely our back field this game. All our running backs were here today so we moved them around. We had a full roster this week, so we switched them around so we had fresh legs. We’ve got around 25 on our roster now. The way we were playing in the fourth (quarter) we’ve just got to keep going for four quarters every single game. We’ve got to keep the O-line firing off and keep the backs hitting the right holes and the right gaps. Once everyone does their job we’ll put points on the board like we did at the end there.”

The Outlaws will have another home game this Sunday, September 16, when they host Hamilton at Westside.

The kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

