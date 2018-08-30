Outlaws U12 team host season opener for fall season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Outlaws are fielding a team in the Ontario Football League’s fall program for the first time in the Club’s history.

The Outlaws always field teams in summer ball but interest from the players sparked an effort to enter fall season league.

Their first outing of the season took place in Sunday, August 26, at Westside Secondary School when they hosted the Guelph Gryphons.

Guelph managed to take an early lead going ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

They widened the lead to 27-0 at the half.

Returning for the second half the Orangeville team turned their game up a notch and pressed hard in the third quarter making it to the 30 yard line, the battling to the ten yard line.

Jacob Simoms scored an Outlaws TD then followed up with successful convert attempt.

Back on defence, Orangeville’s Brandon McIntosh had a huge effort when he crashed through the Guelph line to sack the Gryphons ball carrier for a lack of yards.

Hanging tough on the Orangeville defence, Henry Downey, Brady Harrison, Aidan Higney, and Ty Sparks all figured into some nice stops on the field.

Late in the game, Orangeville’s Alexander Sourtzis blasted through the defence to sack the Guelph quarterback.

The final was a 34-7 win for the Guelph team.

The Outlaws played a solid game and looked like a well organized team.

Considering they were blind sided by the league with a schedule that started much sooner than they were expecting the coaching staff managed to get the

squad together and got in two practices before their first game.

“We had a quick turn around from our summer league,” said coach Jared Cassidy after Sunday’s game. “We were playing iron man football. We had everyone playing both sides of the ball. It turned out a lot better than I thought it would. The kids showed a lot of heart. We only gave up six points in the second half so for guys playing both ways and being gassed, we did really well. The schedule was supposed to start midway in September so we thought we had about three weeks worth of practice. We had two practices before this game.”

The League had to make a new schedule when they found out how many teams declared they were going to play and had to move up the schedule to accommodate all the playing dates.

“We had a practice Tuesday, a practice Thursday and a little practice today before the game,” Cassidy said. “From summer ball we have almost a full roster. We lost a few guys to hockey and lacrosse. The majority are all back. It’s an under 12 league. In the summer league it would be called peewee. We had some players come from other towns. They helped out on the field and taught the guys their way of playing football and the Outlaws were able to step up and show their way of playing. They were all helping each other out. It helped on the field – everything was stepping up.”

The Outlaws will be on the road in Vaughan for a September 3, game.

They return to their home field at Westside on Saturday, September 8, to host the York Lions.

Game time is 1:00 p.m.

