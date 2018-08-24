Commentary

First a Ribfest, now a Wing Fest

August 24, 2018   ·   0 Comments

IT WILL BE INTERESTING to measure the success of Orangeville’s first KINadian Wing Fling, set for this Saturday at Alexandra Park, behind the town hall.

There’s surely no doubt that chicken wings have become every bit as popular as pork and beef ribs, and plans by the Kin Club of Orangeville to have eight local eateries producing their finest wings should make the event a success.

However, it remains to be seen whether the downtown location with its limited parking will be as suitable as the grounds behind the Alder Street Recreation Centre have proven to  be for Orangeville Rotarians’ annual Ribfest.

But as is the case with Ribfest, the Wing Fling is free to attend, and Kinsman Geoff Del Grande says that in addition to the eight chicken wing vendors there will be different forms of entertainment for both adults and children throughout the five-hour wing extravaganza.

The inaugural event will take place immediately after the farmer’s market, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and running until 7 p.m.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Past patients at HHCC administered incorrect chemotherapy dosage

By Mike Pickford After a recent provincial review indicated three former patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) likely did not receive a full dose ...

Residents’ group continuing fight against proposed Hansen development

By Mike Pickford A group of local residents are continuing with their fight to oppose the proposed development of 623 residential units, slated to go ...

Dufferin County native’s FRACTER vying for world game development crown

By Jasen Obermeyer Dufferin native Coulter Baker was the game and level designer for FRACTER, a mobile game recently released on iOS and Android which ...