First a Ribfest, now a Wing Fest

August 24, 2018 · 0 Comments

IT WILL BE INTERESTING to measure the success of Orangeville’s first KINadian Wing Fling, set for this Saturday at Alexandra Park, behind the town hall.

There’s surely no doubt that chicken wings have become every bit as popular as pork and beef ribs, and plans by the Kin Club of Orangeville to have eight local eateries producing their finest wings should make the event a success.

However, it remains to be seen whether the downtown location with its limited parking will be as suitable as the grounds behind the Alder Street Recreation Centre have proven to be for Orangeville Rotarians’ annual Ribfest.

But as is the case with Ribfest, the Wing Fling is free to attend, and Kinsman Geoff Del Grande says that in addition to the eight chicken wing vendors there will be different forms of entertainment for both adults and children throughout the five-hour wing extravaganza.

The inaugural event will take place immediately after the farmer’s market, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and running until 7 p.m.

