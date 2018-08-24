Cubs leading NDBL championship series

August 24, 2018

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Cubs have taken a two game lead over the Ivy Blues in their best-of-five North Dufferin Baseball League junior championship series.

The series got underway on Sunday, August 19, in Mansfield. Game one was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed after rain made the field unplayable.

It didn’t take long for the Cubs to open the scoring in the first game with four runs recorded in the first inning.

The Blues responded with a single run in the second inning and another in the third with a ground rule double that brought in a single run.

The fourth inning was scoreless with the Cubs ending the inning on a double play to retire the side.

From there the Cubs kept the bats moving bringing in two more runs in the sixth then finishing with a couple more to end the game 11-3 to lead the series by one.

The teams returned to Mansfield the following day to play game two of the series.

The Cubs were ahead by two games when they one this game 11-0.

There was good hitting from both sides but the Cubs played a stellar defensive game to keep the Blues from scoring.

The game highlight was Ryan McLean’s third inning grand slam over the right field fence that brought in four runs.

Game three of the series was scheduled to take place in Ivy on Tuesday, August 21, but heavy rain forced the postponement of that game.

The series is a best-of-five, with the first team winning three games or getting six points coming out on top. Teams are awarded a single point in case of a tie.

Both the Cubs and the Blues had very good seasons this year.

The Cubs finished in first place in the regular season with a 22-2 record. The Blues were close behind n second place with a 20-4 record.

With rain in the forecast for the next few days, a reschedule date for game three had not been announced at press time.

