Orangeville Minor Hockey hosts annual equipment consignment sale

August 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

Orangeville Minor Hockey will be holding its fifth annual equipment consignment sale.

This is a great opportunity to beat the cost of outfitting a growing kid with hockey equipment.

The organization welcomes familie4s from other communities and minor hockey organizations to participate as they try to recycle as

much equipment as possible help families save money and keep their kids in the game.

Over the past four years, families have been able to fit their kids from head to tow for less than $100.00. Children from as young as four who are just starting out to adults who play the game have purchased quality used equipment at past sales.

Families who sell equipment on consignment will receive 70 per cent of the sale with Orangeville Minor Hockey receiving 30 per cent. Families can also donate their equipment to Orangeville Minor Hockey wit all money raised going back into Minor Hockey.

Over the past two years, Orangeville Minor Hockey has donated unclaimed equipment to the Rotary Clubs of Palgrave and Etobicoke where it is shipped north to First Nations communities. Over 600,000 children have received equipment through this effort.

Please not that is a cash only sale.

The below listed equipment is what the organization is hoping to obtain. Quality under garments and protective wear may be accepted if clean and in excellent condition.

Helmets (with valid best-before date). Goalies masks, neck guards – both wrap and external, shoulder pads, body armor, elbow pads, blockers, gloves, catching gloves, pants, goalie pants, shin pads, goal pads, skates, goalie skates, sticks, goalie sticks.

Equipment drop-off

Hockey equipment can be dropped at the Alder Street arena at 275 Alder Street, in Orangeville, on-Monday, August 27, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm., and Wednesday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Equipment sale

The equipment sale will be held at Jungle Oasis located in Orangeville at 695 Riddell Rd, Unit 2, on Tuesday, September 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, September 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Equipment and cash pick-up

Unsold equipment and cash can be picked up at the Alder Street arena in the Orangeville Minor Hockey equipment room in the Red Rink on Monday, September 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday, September 11, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

