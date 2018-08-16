Junior Cubs finalists in provincial championships

August 16, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Mansfield Junior Cubs took a break from the North Dufferin Baseball League playoff to attend the Ontario Junior A provincial OBA championships in Chatham over the weekend (Aug.10-12), and played in the final game.

Nine top teams from around the province arrived in Chatham to take part in the tournament.

The Cubs have already had a stellar season finishing first in the NDBL standings this season and have already played through their first round of playoffs.

In the provincial tournament the Cubs started off with a 14-4 win over the London Tecumsehs in their first game.

They followed with an 11-10 win on Saturday over the team from London West.

The Cubs took their first loss later the same day when the squad from Niagara took a 6-3 win.

On Sunday, the Cubs were down in their first game be came back from a deficit to win 8-7 over Dundas.

The big for the weekend took place when the Cubs faced Niagara on Sunday afternoon. Mansfield pulled off a big seventh inning scoring five runs in the inning for a 6-5 win.

That set things up for the championship final game and the Cubs found themselves up against Halton Hills.

The final saw the Halton team pull ahead and stay there for a 12-2 win to claim the tournament title.

The Cubs will now return to their place in the NDBL championship final series against the Ivy Blues for junior division title.

The final series is a best-of-five affair or first to reach six points. Teams are awarded two points for a win and one point for a tie.

Mansfield will host game one of the series on Friday, August 17, at the diamond in Mansfield.

