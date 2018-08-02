An island of tranquility?

IN THIS ERA dominated by mudslinging politicians and populations divided as never before, it’s interesting to see that there’s at least one place where tranquility reins.

That place is East Garafraxa Township, where, alone among Dufferin’s eight lower-tier municipalities, the entire council has been a granted a new four-year term by acclamation.

Heading the list, of course, is Mayor Guy Gardhouse, who with his wife Susan are operators the operator of one of the township’s surviving mixed family farms. He has lived there for half a century and been on counclil since 2000, serving as deputy mayor from 2007 to 2014 before becoming mayor.

In addition to occupying the mayor’s chair, Mr. Gardhouse has served on library, fire, planning advisory, Groves Hospital recruitment, Provincial Offen-ces, Dufferin Mutual Insurance and Upper Grand liaison boards and committees. His promise is to continue to see East Garafraxa run “as efficiently and economically as possible, on behalf of the residents.” We wish him well.

