Commentary

An island of tranquility?

August 2, 2018   ·   0 Comments

IN THIS ERA dominated by mudslinging politicians and populations divided as never before, it’s interesting to see that there’s at least one place where tranquility reins.

That place is East Garafraxa Township, where, alone among Dufferin’s eight lower-tier municipalities, the entire council has been a granted a new four-year term by acclamation.

Heading the list, of course, is Mayor Guy Gardhouse, who with his wife Susan are operators the operator of one of the township’s surviving mixed family farms. He has lived there for half a century and been on counclil since 2000, serving as deputy mayor from 2007 to 2014 before becoming mayor.

In addition to occupying the mayor’s chair, Mr. Gardhouse has served on library, fire, planning advisory,  Groves Hospital recruitment,  Provincial Offen-ces, Dufferin Mutual Insurance and Upper Grand liaison boards and committees. His promise is to continue to see East Garafraxa run “as efficiently and economically as possible, on behalf of the residents.” We wish him well.

         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Orangeville council candidate devastated as racism rears its ugly head during campaign

By Mike Pickford An Orangeville council candidate has been left to pick up the pieces of her campaign after being devastated by numerous racial attacks ...

Local resident shocked to find mayor was her “neighbour from hell”

By Mike Pickford An elderly Orangeville resident says she was shocked when she first learned that her “neighbour from hell” was actually Orangeville Mayor Jeremy ...

74 candidates running for 7 of 8 councils in Dufferin

The nomination deadline has come and gone for those in Dufferin County with political aspirations at the municipal level of government. A total of 74 ...

Emuneration count suggests half of Dufferin’s homeless are youth

By Jasen Obermeyer Dufferin County recently released its homelessness enumeration report, which indicated that nearly 50 per cent of its respondents are youth. Over a ...