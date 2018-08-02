Junior Bengals face Ivy in first round of playoffs

August 2, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Junior division of the North Dufferin Baseball League is heading into the first round of playoff action.

With four teams making the cut, the Orangeville Bengals are up against the Ivy Blues in the first round.

It’s going to be a short series with the first team scoring two wins advancing to the next round.

The first game of the series was played on Tuesday, July 31, in Ivy, with the Blues coming out on top with a 6-5 win to lead the series.

The Bengals finished the regular season in third place with 13 wins after 24 games recording 181 runs while allowing 135 against.

The Ivy team finished in second place in the League with a 20-4 record.

The other first round series will match the Mansfield Jr Cubs with the Lisle Astros.

Mansfield has been a powerhouse team this season taking only two losses in the 24 game regular season schedule.

The scored 252 runs while allowing only 105 against.

The Cubs have provided solid defence all season while turning out a stellar offence with good batting all year.

The Astros will have their work cut out for them in this series.

Lisle comes to the playoffs with a 12-11-1 record.

With seven teams in the Junior division only the top four make the playoff cut.

The New Lowell Knights, Midland Twins, and Orillia Royals, didn’t make the playoffs and will have to wait until next season to get back at it.

Game two of the Orangeville / Ivy series will get underway on Thursday, August 2, in New Lowell with a 6:15 start.

Readers Comments (0)