Osprey Valley Open donates to local charities

August 2, 2018

Three local organizations will benefit from the Osprey Valley Open.

Credit Valley Conservation, the Bethell Hospice Foundation, and Caledon Community Services, will benefit from the tournament’s charitable donations starting in 2018.

The three organizations will each benefit from funds donated to Community Charitable Trust, with donations establishing endowments for each organization and distributing funds annually on behalf of the Osprey Valley Open – an official Mackenzie Tour.

“Giving back to organizations that make a positive impact in our communities is a key priority for Osprey Valley and the Osprey Valley Open. We are very pleased to have identified three groups that do some wonderful and important work to receive charitable donations through the tournament starting this year,” said Osprey Valley President Chris Humeniuk.

A total of $50,000 has been secured as an initial donation to Community Charitable Trust, with funds being distributed annually through endowments to charitable organizations in the local community.

Mackenzie Tour events have made charity a priority since the Tour launched in 2013, with more than $1 million donated by its tournaments in each of the last two seasons.

Today’s announcement puts the Osprey Valley Open in company with other tournaments who have given more than $3.2 million and helped dozens of causes across Canada since 2013.

