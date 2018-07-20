Outlaws post wins in weekend games

By Brian Lockhart

With regular season over for some teams and the playoffs underway for others, the Orangeville Outlaws had a good weekend with both Bantam and Varsity teams leaving the field with a a win.

Varsity

The Outlaws Varsity team travelled to Beeton on Sunday, July 15, to take on the TNT Express.

With high temperatures and a lot of humidity in the air it was tough game for both teams as they tried to stay hydrated during the battle.

The Outlaws were the first on the scoreboard with TD’s from Jeriah Valladares and Elgin Cook.

Strong defensive posturing by both sides made movement on the field difficult and the Outlaws were forced to punt to get out of a hole with just under one minute remaining in the half.

The Express scored a late half touchdown to get on the scoreboard.

The game was tied at 13 when TNT scored early in the third quarter and followed up with a one point convert.

The Outlaws started working their way down field with a successful pass to Connor Guzzo.

Orangeville went ahead when they scored on a pass from quarterback Luc St. Germain to Guzzo in the end zone. Elgin Cook kicked ball between the uprights for the extra point and the Outlaws were leading 20-13.

It was again a tight game when the Express scored to come within a point of tying it up.

Valladares got his second touchdown of the game on a long run in the fourth quarter.

The game ended with O-ville’s tyler McConnell catching an Express pass for the interception.

The final was a 28-19 win for the Outlaws.

“People usually think that it’s either offence or defence that wins games, but today it was everybody else out there,” said Outlaws centre Andrew Wilson. “Our defence today

was unbelievable. On offence we got our blocking down and we knew who the dangerous man was.”

The Outlaws will be playing the Express again this weekend and Wilson said they would learn from this game.

“We will look for runs up the middle, long passes, every play was the same but we pulled it through.”

The Outlaws Varsity squad will host the TNT Express on Sunday, July 22, at Westside Secondary School for the final game of the season.

Both teams have identical records and this game will decide who will move up a notch in the standings for the playoffs.

Game time is 12:00 p.m.

Bantam

The Outlaws Bantam team hosted the TNT Express for their first round playoff game.

It was a very defensive game on both sides. At one point in the first quarter the Outlaws found themselves starting on their own ten yard line.

Late in the half the Outlaws made it to the 25 yard line and set up for a field goal. The kick went wide of the uprights but the O-ville made it on the scoreboard with a single point for the rouge to end the half.

The second half saw the Outlaws get the edge and score to win the game 13-0 and earn the right to advance to the next round.

The Bantams will be back in action this Saturday, July 21, when they travel to Guelph to take on the Jr. Gryphons.

The Outlaws must win this game to advance.

Game time is 11:00 a.m.

