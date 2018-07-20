Jr B Northmen eliminated in playoffs

July 20, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It’s all over for this season for the Orangeville Junior B Northmen.

The home town squad bowed out of the playoffs after taking a loss to the Six Nations Rebels on July 13, in their best of five second round playoff series.

The Northmen won their first Western Conference playoff series against the Windsor Clippers in a series that went the full five games.

The second round had the Northmen matched up against the Six Nations team in a series that got underway on July 6.

Game one of the series ended with a 9-6 win for the Rebels.

Game two saw the Northmen facing elimination when the Rebels opened the fist period with four unanswered goals then outscored the O-ville team 7-5 in the second period.

The third period saw a lot of scoring and in the end the Rebels left with an 18-10 win to put the pressure on the Northmen to win game three to keep the series alive.

Game three had the Northmen trailing 4-1 at the end of the first period. The O-ville team battled back in the second scoring four but still behind by two goals going into the final period.

The Northmen season ended when the Rebels outscored Orangeville 4-2 in the third period to take an 11-7 win and earn the right to advance to the next round.

The Northmen had a good season winning 13 games in the 20 game regular season and finishing with 26 points.

The OJBLL playoffs will continue with the Six Nations Rebels meeting the Elor Mohaws for the Western Conference title.

In the Eastern Conference championship, the Green Gaels will meet the Akwesasne Indians to determine the Conference winners.

The winners of the Conference titles will go on to play for the OJBLL championship.

Readers Comments (0)