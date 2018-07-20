Commentary

More than just the good food

July 20, 2018

HOPEFULLY THE WEATHERMAN will give a helping hand this weekend when the Orangeville Rotary Club holds its ninth annual Ribfest on the grounds behind the Alder Street Recreational Centre.

Although there’s no admission fee, the voluntary donations and a share of the proceeds from the “six amazing ribbers” and other exhibitors have made the annual event Rotary’s major fundraiser. That certainly wouldn’t be the case were it not for all the volunteer hours put in by club members and other helpers.

Appropriately billed as “a family event with something for everyone,” the Ribfest  starts at 4 p.m. Friday, running until 10 that evening, then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 to 7 on Sunday, with other food vendors, a midway and beer tent all three days and a classic car show Saturday afternoon.

By Wednesday, the forecast called for sunshine tomorrow and rain overnight, some clouds and maybe a shower or two Saturday and Sunday – no reason for anyone to do more than bring an umbrella along, just in case.

         

